Budget 2019: Consumption, discretionary stocks to benefit on income tax rebate

Consumption, discretionary stocks are likely to benefit the most as Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his speech threw in a bonanza for middle-class voters by giving a rebate for taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs.

"Individual taxpayers having taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakhs will get a full tax rebate and therefore will not be required to pay any income tax. As a result, even persons having gross income up to Rs 6.50 lakhs may not be required to pay any income tax if they make investments in provident funds, specified savings, insurance etc.," FM said in the speech.

Indian market witnessed a booster shot led by consumption stocks after the Finance Minister’s announcement to exempt taxes for salaried class earning up to Rs 5 lakh.

Nifty Consumption index is up nearly 2 percent with most of the constituents of the index trading in green. The government has also raised standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

“Interim Budget-2019 has proved to be Godly Budget for Indian Middle Class. This section has got more than they had even anticipated with block-buster tax reduction announcements. This can trigger consumption wave with increased demand for automobile, FMCG, housing and building materials. It’s a great effort from Finance Minister balancing prudence and populism," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr. VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited.

Not just consumption, but discretionary spending will also get a boost, suggest experts. “Any measure like enhancing tax exemption limits or low interest on housing loans etc. to woo the middle class would likely push higher spends in the discretionary spends sector like automobiles thus benefiting the Auto OEMs and ancillaries. Hence, one can position himself in these sectors with a view on a Budget,” Arun Thukral, MD & CEO, Axis Securities told Moneycontrol.

Fiscal Deficit of 3.4% for FY19 and FY20 is also comforting for D-Street which was working with a target of 3.5 percent or above for the next financial year. A lower fiscal deficit and more money in the hands of taxpayers will give a booster shot for consumption space, suggest experts.

Mark Mobius said Interim Budget is clearly a boost to consumer stocks. The fiscal deficit of 3.4 percent for FY19 and FY20 is not that bad but we need to watch currency move closely.

He believes all consumption-related sectors — FMCG, Auto etc — should do well. "We look at consumption stocks even without this package in Interim Budget as consumer income in India is increasing," he said.

Dinesh Rohira, CEO and Founder at 5nance.com said that "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas has been government's mantra and it has rightly reflected in the power-packed budget presented by acting Finance Minister Piyush Goyal.

"It largely touched upon the farmers and salaried tax payers, it will lead as trend changing moment for the consumption story and relate to the growth engine for the new India," he said.