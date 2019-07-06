App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2019: A strong vision and intent outlining comprehensive infrastructure play

The FM’s speech moots a path to consider generating financing pools for the vast capital requirements.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Manish Aggarwal

The Budget 2019-20 has put out a positive tone and intent for the infrastructure sector overall. The transport sector got a big push and integrated infrastructure development has been articulated as its vision. Execution however, is the key and a big ‘if’.

A Rs 100 lakh crore investment has been envisaged in the infrastructure space over the next 5 years with a focus on mobility, rural access, urban rejuvenation and basic infrastructure for the masses.

Mission mode infrastructure creation like SAUBHAGYA and UJJWALA finds replication in the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to bring potable water connection to nearly 24 crore rural households.

E-mobility has got a major boost via significant budgetary allocations as well as tax incentives for end-users. Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in Railways for select areas is a very welcome move.

The FM’s speech gave a path to consider — generating financing pools for vast capital requirements. The Credit Enhancement Guarantee Corporation and bond market measures, if implemented well, would yield benefits over the longer term.

The short-term recapitalization of public sector banks to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore has been provided to boost lending. The public private partnership (PPP) model needs to be rebooted and the FM has recognized the need for it. Removing the bottle necks off from the balance sheet has found a mention in the preliminary success of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, wherein the overall NPAs have come down by Rs 1 lakh crore in the previous year.

A review of the UDAY scheme, tariff policy, working with states to remove cross subsidy surcharges and open access charges are well outlined as well measured intents, though again one should be cautious and see how it is executed.

Overall, this is a Budget with a strong vision and intent as it outlines a comprehensive integrated infrastructure play. It also highlights solutions for accessing long-term capital, and attempts to address some key issues especially in power sector that contributed to huge stress. The Budget also incentivises EVs and sustainable infrastructure build up. However, the key will lie in the focused execution, where we have often faltered. I also did not see any concrete measures for reviving the private sector investments, especially domestic ones.

The author is Partner, Special Situations Group, KPMG India.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Expert Columns

