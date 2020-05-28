Bucking the trend: These 10 stocks gained more than 80% during lockdown

Indian equity benchmark Sensex witnessed worst ever fall on March 23, 2020, as the index was down over 3,900 points in single trading session due to the fear of spread of coronavirus. Since then the market has recovered around 21 percent but the volatility has been high. However, in BSE 500 there are more than 200 stocks that have outperformed the index since March 23, 2020. Out of that, 10 stocks have gained over 80 percent in the same time period. Data Source: ACE Equity.