you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bucking the trend: These 10 stocks gained more than 80% during lockdown

in BSE 500 there are more than 200 stocks that have outperformed the index since March 23, 2020. Out of that, 10 stocks have gained over 80 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian equity benchmark Sensex witnessed worst ever fall on March 23, 2020, as the index was down over 3900 points in single trading session due to fear of coronavirus pandemic. Since then the market has recovered a bit around 21 percent but trading with high volatility. However, in BSE 500 there are more than 200 stocks that have outperformed the index return from that day (March 23, 2020). Interestingly, within that list 10 stocks gained over 80 percent in the same time period.
Indian equity benchmark Sensex witnessed worst ever fall on March 23, 2020, as the index was down over 3,900 points in single trading session due to the fear of spread of coronavirus. Since then the market has recovered around 21 percent but the volatility has been high. However, in BSE 500 there are more than 200 stocks that have outperformed the index since March 23, 2020. Out of that, 10 stocks have gained over 80 percent in the same time period. Data Source: ACE Equity.

Aurobindo Pharma share price has gained 142 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 713.20 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 294.35.
Aurobindo Pharma share price has gained 142 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 713.20 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 294.35.

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price has gained 98 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 23.15 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 11.70.
Hathway Cable & Datacom share price has gained 98 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 23.15 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 11.70.

Jain Irrigation Systems' share price has gained 97 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 6.99 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 3.55.
Jain Irrigation Systems' share price has gained 97 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 6.99 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 3.55.

Representative image
Dhanuka Agritech's share price has gained 95 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 570.65 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 293.20.

Representative image
Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price has gained 86 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 835.40 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 449.00.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price has gained 85 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 348.70 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 188.00.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price has gained 85 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 348.70 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 188.00.

GMM Pfaudler share price has gained 84 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 3677.00 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 1997.35.
GMM Pfaudler share price has gained 84 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 3677.00 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 1997.35.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price has gained 83 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 2009.90 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 1095.65.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price has gained 83 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 2009.90 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 1095.65.

Vodafone Idea share price has gained 80 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 5.67 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 3.15.
Vodafone Idea share price has gained 80 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 5.67 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 3.15.

Adani
Adani Green Energy share price has gained 80 percent from March 23, 2020. Close Price as on May 27, 2020: Rs 242.25 and on March 23, 2020: Rs 134.95.

First Published on May 28, 2020 04:05 pm

