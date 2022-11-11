 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Buccaneering traders bet Nifty rally has more legs to run on

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / Nov 14, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

In 2022, Indian stocks have outperformed amid continued buying from domestic institutional and retail investors, given the resilient outlook for the economy

Stock Market, Share Market

With the equity benchmarks closing in on record highs hit in October 2021, traders are building up riskier positions on the bet that the ongoing rally will sustain in the near term.

Traders were seen buying call options of the Nifty 50 index in deep out-of-money strike prices (where the underlying price is below the price set at which it is to be traded later), which are riskier than buying call options of strike prices closer to the current level of the index.

A call option provides a trader the option but not obligation to buy the index at pre-determined price in the future.

The optimism has been fuelled by hopes that the US Federal Reserve may consider pausing its run of interest rate hikes after inflation in October cooled off materially.

Buying in deep out-of-money call options is likely an indication that traders are increasingly bullish about the sustenance of the rally in the market, said derivative analysts.

Call options that were popular with traders on November 11 were 18,800 and 19,100 strike price of the Nifty50 index that expire on November 24, hinting at further gains of up to 4 percent.