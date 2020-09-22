BSNL's maiden bond issue raises Rs 8,500 crore on BSE BOND platform

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) made its first-ever bond issue successfully and raised Rs 8,500 crores by issuing bonds on a private placement basis using the BSE BOND platform on September 21, 2020.

In total, 229 bids for Rs 17,183.10 crores were received on BSE BOND Platform, said the release.

BSE, which is Asia’s oldest exchange, had launched the platform for Electronic Book Mechanism “BSE BOND” for the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

"BSE BOND platform helps corporates to raise debt capital in the transparent and efficient way and is glad to be associated with fund raising by companies to uplift the growth of the Indian economy,” says Girish Joshi, Chief Trading Operations and Listing Sales, BSE.

BSE is steering its efforts to help India Inc. in raising funds. In FY20-21, BSE’s Debt Platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments worth Rs 2,65,426 crore ($36.10 billion) as on September 20, 2020.

Of this, BSE has successfully raised Rs 1,83,538 crore ($24.96 billion) with a market share of around 59% via BSE BOND platform (as on September 20, 2020).

The platform was launched in July 2016 and garnered fundraising of Rs.13,01,065 crore ($176.96billion) since inception.