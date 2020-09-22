172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|bsnls-maiden-bond-issue-raises-rs-8500-crore-on-bse-bond-platform-5870051.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSNL's maiden bond issue raises Rs 8,500 crore on BSE BOND platform

BSE which is Asia’s oldest exchange had launched the platform for Electronic Book Mechanism “BSE BOND” for the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) made its first-ever bond issue successfully and raised Rs 8,500 crores by issuing bonds on a private placement basis using the BSE BOND platform on September 21, 2020.

In total, 229 bids for Rs 17,183.10 crores were received on BSE BOND Platform, said the release.

BSE, which is Asia’s oldest exchange, had launched the platform for Electronic Book Mechanism “BSE BOND” for the issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis.

Close

"BSE BOND platform helps corporates to raise debt capital in the transparent and efficient way and is glad to be associated with fund raising by companies to uplift the growth of the Indian economy,” says Girish Joshi, Chief Trading Operations and Listing Sales, BSE.

BSE is steering its efforts to help India Inc. in raising funds. In FY20-21, BSE’s Debt Platforms have enabled corporate India to list debt instruments worth Rs 2,65,426 crore ($36.10 billion) as on September 20, 2020.

Of this, BSE has successfully raised Rs 1,83,538 crore ($24.96 billion) with a market share of around 59% via BSE BOND platform (as on September 20, 2020).

The platform was launched in July 2016 and garnered fundraising of Rs.13,01,065 crore ($176.96billion) since inception.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 11:37 am

tags #Bond #BSNL

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.