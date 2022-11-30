 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE’s new process-driven boss may just be what the bourse needs

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Sundararaman Ramamurthy was instrumental in shaping the NSE’s equity derivatives segment and also its tech transformation, a reboot that the BSE desperately needs. As the MD and CEO of Asia’s oldest exchange, he has his job cut out

A process person and not a people’s man—this is what people who have worked and interacted with the new chief of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sundararaman Ramamurthy over the years have to say about him.

The new managing director and chief executive officer of BSE is an old hand at capital markets and a wiz in the often vexing segment of derivatives.

On November 28, the stock exchange said in a filing that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had approved the appointment of Ramamurthy as the MD and CEO. His appointment now has to be cleared by the shareholders of the exchange.

Nearly 19 years at rival the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in various capacities makes him the perfect choice for the job, according to one of his former colleagues.

The tech driver

The 62-year-old Ramamurthy was one of the key hands to shape the stock exchange’s equity derivatives segment into the powerhouse it is today, with nearly 90 percent of the market share. NSE’s enviable technological transformation and efficiency in clearing and settlement are attributed to Ramamurthy’s efforts.