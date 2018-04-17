App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Apr 17, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE's India INX daily turnover crosses Rs 3,460 cr-mark

India INX also achieved an all-time high monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 15,928 contracts (lots) during March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSE-promoted India International Exchange (India INX) today said it has crossed Rs 3,460 crore-mark (USD 528.7 million) in daily trading turnover in its derivatives segment.

The exchange achieved the milestone yesterday, India INX said in a statement.

India INX also achieved an all-time high monthly average daily volume (ADV) of 15,928 contracts (lots) during March 2018.

The ADV for the first half of this month crossed 25,490 lots, an increase of 60 per cent over the previous month.

An arm of BSE, India INX, is the first international exchange from India at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT).

