you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE's India INX daily turnover crosses all-time high of Rs 31,253 crore

The average daily trading volumes have crossed over Rs 11,225 crore ($1.63 billion) in 2019 while the cumulative trading turnover has crossed the Rs 27,83,766 crore ($403 billion) mark driven by a substantial jump in market participation, the statement said.

BSE-owned India International Exchange (India INX) July 25 registered an all-time high daily turnover of over Rs 31,253 crore ($4.5 billion) on its derivative segment.

India INX "witnessed an all-time high turnover of over $4.5 billion (Rs 31,253 crore approx) on its derivative segment in daily trading turnover on July 25, 2019," the exchange said in a statement.

India INX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BSE, is India's first International Exchange set up at Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City). It provides competitive advantage in terms of tax structure and supportive regulatory framework.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 07:15 pm

