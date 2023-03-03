 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE working to revive Sensex-30 derivatives: MD & CEO

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST

The BSE is planning to reintroduce its Sensex-30 derivatives and is in the process of collecting feedback from members, the MD and CEO of the premier bourse, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said on Friday.

The Sensex-30 derivatives products (options and futures), which were launched in 2000, had failed to generate much interest among investors compared to the rival exchange's Nifty-50 derivatives.

"We are trying to reintroduce Sensex-30 derivatives, and have started the consultation process by taking the feedback of market participants," Ramamurthy said at an Assocham-organised event in Kolkata.

"The feedback will help us in understanding what improvements could be made to the Sensex-30 derivatives products to make those more attractive to investors," he said.