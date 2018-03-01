App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 26, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE waives transaction fees equity segment of Sensex 30 index

Currently, transaction charges range from Rs 0.50 - 1.5 per trade for securities under group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In order to facilitate and encourage participation by retail investors in financially sound companies, BSE today said it has waived the transaction charges on Sensex 30 stocks from March 12.

Currently, transaction charges range from Rs 0.50 - 1.5 per trade for securities under group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips.

In a statement, BSE said it has waived the transaction charges in equity segment on "S&P BSE Sensex 30 Stocks with effect from March 12, 2018. S&P BSE Sensex is the barometer of Indian economy".

The move will help India in the growth story as BSE will now be the most preferred exchange for transacting in the Sensex 30 stocks, which are considered to be growth engine for India, the it added.

related news

Trading members of the BSE pay Rs 1.50 per trade for monthly volume of up to 1,00,000, and Rs 1.25 for 1,00,001 to 3,00,000 number of transactions.

Further, Re 1 per trade is being charged from the members for a monthly trade count of 3,00,001 - 5,00,000, while volumes between 5,00,001 - 20,00,000 attract Rs 0.75 per trade as transaction fees.

Trading members shell out Rs 0.50 for monthly trades exceeding 20 lakh.

BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors.

Group A is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group B consists of more than 3,000 stocks.

The classification is based on several factors like market capitalisation, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns and some qualitative aspects.

tags #BSE #Market news #Sensex

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC