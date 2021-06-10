BSE touches record milestone of over 7 crore registered users

The Indian market continues to witness a boom of retail investors as the country's leading exchange the BSE has crossed the milestone of 7 crore registered users based on Unique Client Code (UCC) on June 7, 2021.

In a media release on June 7, the BSE said that the journey from 6 crore to 7 crore users took just 139 days, as compared to 241, 652 and 939 days needed for the previous milestones of 6 crore, 5 crore and 4 crore, respectively.

One of the remarkable facts to observe is the influx of the younger population into the stock market.

Of the 7 crore users, 38 percent fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 percent in 20-30 and 13 percent in the 40-50 age bracket, BSE said.

"The growth has been fuelled by tech-savvy young users, with an age profile of 20-40, who contributed 82 lakh of the 1 crore user additions from 6 crore to 7 crore," BSE said.

Among states, the fastest growth rates from 6 crore to 7 crores registered investor accounts have recorded by Assam (82 percent), Seven Sister states (30 percent) and Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (24 percent).

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh has seen the fastest growth by onboarding 9.57 lakh investors with a growth rate of 22 percent, followed by Rajasthan (6.64 lakh investors/growth of 24 percent) and Madhya Pradesh (5.84 lakh investors/growth of 29 percent).

Maharashtra and Gujarat are the two states that lead in terms of investors with a share of 21.5 percent and 12.3 percent of the total 7 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7.5 percent and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at 6.1 percent each.

In terms of absolute numbers, Maharashtra added 19.44 lakh registered investors with a growth of 15 percent and Gujarat 7.35 lakh investors with a growth of 9 percent.

To take advantage of the COVID-induced stock market crash in March 2020, followed by a gradual recovery, later on, thousands of retail investors have embraced equities for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic in India, as seen from the rapid growth of registered investors since April 2020.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies recorded a new high cruising at over Rs 227 lakh crore ($3.12 trillion) post touching $3 trillion mark on May 25, 2021.

"This milestone is a testament to BSE efforts to bring more investors, especially from the retail side on the exchange platform. BSE remains confident that to leverage its increasing reach and capacity for delivery of a wider range of financial products including mutual funds, insurance and so on," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE.