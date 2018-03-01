BSE to waive off transaction charges in equity segment of S&P BSE SENSEX 30 stocks

Asia's oldest exchange - BSE - will waive off the transaction charges on S&P BSE SENSEX 30 stocks with effect from March 12, 2018, a press release from the exchange stated.

Currently, transaction charges range from Rs 0.50-1.5 per trade for securities under group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips.

This move is aimed at facilitating and encouraging participation by retail investors in financially sound companies, the release stated.

Trading members of the BSE pay Rs 1.50 per trade for monthly volume of up to 100,000 and Rs 1.25 for 100,001 to 300,000 number of transactions. Further, Rs 1 per trade is being charged from the members for a monthly trade count of 300,001-500,000, while volumes between 500,001-2,000,000 attract Rs0.75 per trade as transaction fees. Trading members shell out Rs 0.50 for monthly trades exceeding 20 lakh.

BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors. Group A is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group B consists of more than 3,000 stocks. The classification is based on several factors like market capitalisation, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns and some qualitative aspects.

BSE believes that this move will help India in the growth story as BSE will now be the most preferred exchange for transacting in S&P BSE Sensex 30 stocks, which are considered to be growth engine for India.