BSE to suspend trading in Bharti Defence, Todays Writing from February 1

Trading in the equity shares of two companies -- Bharati Defence and Infrastructure and Todays Writing Instruments -- will be suspended from February 1, following the commencement of liquidation proceedings, leading stock exchange BSE said. The decision has been taken in order to avoid market complications, BSE said in a circular.
The move comes after the Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 14, initiated liquidation process against Bharati Defence and appointed Vijay Kumar V Iyer as liquidator.
Similarly, the Ahmedabad Bench of NCLT on November 30, 2018 had commenced liquidation process against Todays Writing and named insolvency professional Vishal Bidawatjika as liquidator.