BSE to offer non-competitive bidding facility in SDLs to retail investors

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), on November 24, announced the introduction of non-competitive bidding facility in state development loans (SDLs) to retail investors.

Retail investors can now participate in these auctions through an easy online registration process, according to a press release.

BSE’s non-competitive bidding facility will be in addition to the government securities and treasury bills which are currently being offered through BSE Direct App and bsedirect.com website.

SDLs are dated securities issued by state governments through normal auctions similar to the auctions conducted for dated securities issued by the central government, where interest is received semi-annually, and principal is repaid at maturity.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its various measures to encourage retail participation, has extended access to primary auctions to SDLs. Governments of various states issue dated securities and the auctions are conducted by RBI with 10 percent of the notified amount is allotted for eligible investors.

"We are happy that from now onwards BSE can act as a facilitator for non-competitive bidding under RBI's auction to aggregate the bids from retail investors and submit a single bid to RBI. This facility will go a long way in strengthening the capital markets," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD &CEO at BSE said.

On November 18, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it has introduced facilitation of subscription in SDLs through its e-Gsec platform that will enable retail participation in securities issued by state governments. The e-Gsec platform was launched by NSE in April last year, to allow retail investors to invest in government securities and hold them in existing demat accounts.