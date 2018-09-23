App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to move 8 companies out of surveillance framework from Sep 24

The surveillance actions applicable for the shortlisted securities include placing them in the price band of 5 per cent and levying margins at the rate of 100 per cent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading exchange BSE will move out eight companies from the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from September 24. The companies are Commex Technology, Oscar Investments, Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs, ACI Infocom, Kretto Syscon, Oasis Tradelink, Usher Agro, and VKJ Infradevelopers.

Usher Agro will be excluded from the framework from September 24 by the rival exchange NSE as well.

In separate communications dated September 21, the exchanges also said that Globus Spirits has been shortlisted in ASM framework with effect from September 24.

The parameters for shortlisting securities under the framework are high-low variation, client concentration, number of price band hits, close to close price variation and price-earning ratio, as per the exchanges.

related news

The surveillance actions applicable for the shortlisted securities include placing them in the price band of 5 per cent and levying margins at the rate of 100 per cent.

Public sector enterprises and public sector banks are excluded from the process of shortlisting of securities under the ASM framework.

In order to enhance market integrity and safeguard investors interest, the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the exchanges have been introducing various enhanced pre-emptive surveillance measures such as reduction in price band, periodic call auction and transfer of securities to trade-to-trade category from time to time.

"Market participants may note that ASM framework shall be in conjunction with all other prevailing surveillance measures being imposed by the exchanges from time to time," the NSE said in its circular.

The securities which are placed under the framework are reviewed on bi-monthly (two months) or periodic basis for the applicability of the ASM.

According to the exchanges, if the parameters for shortlisting securities under the framework are not satisfied then they become eligible to move out of ASM.
First Published on Sep 23, 2018 12:49 pm

tags ##madeofgreat #Business #markets

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.