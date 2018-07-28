App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 09:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to launch weekly USD-INR futures and options contracts

Currently, monthly contracts are available on all approved currency pairs, including USD-INR currency pair.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading exchange BSE on Friday said it would launch weekly dollar-rupee futures and options contracts on July 30, a move that would help increase liquidity in the market.

Currently, monthly contracts are available on all approved currency pairs, including USD-INR currency pair.

Regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved introducing weekly contracts on USD-INR futures and options.

"For weekly USD-INR futures and options contracts, 11 weekly expiry contracts, excluding the expiry week of monthly contract, shall be available for trading.

"The last trading day for the contracts shall be every Friday of the week except for expiry week of monthly contract," the BSE said in a release.

The final settlement price of the contracts would be computed using the RBI reference rate for USD-INR on the last trading day of the contract.

BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the introduction of new products would allow entities like corporates, foreign portfolio investors and non-resident Indians to participate and to take positions in the exchange traded currency derivatives markets.

"The move will help also companies to hedge their forex exposure and increase liquidity in the markets," he added.

In July, BSE currency derivatives' daily average turnover was Rs 29,725 crore with market share of about 60 percent.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 09:11 am

tags #BSE #currency #FOREX #markets

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.