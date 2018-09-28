App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to launch commodity derivatives trading on October 1

The exchange will begin trading in commodity derivatives with non-agriculture commodities like metals initially, followed by agri commodities subsequently, BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BSE is set to launch trading in commodity derivatives from October 1 and has decided to waive off the transaction charges for the first year of commodities market operations, the exchange said.

The exchange will begin trading in commodity derivatives with non-agriculture commodities like metals initially, followed by agri commodities subsequently, BSE said in a statement.

In order to encourage more participants to join the commodity markets, BSE has decided to waive off the transaction charges for the first year of commodities market operations, it said.

"BSE firmly believes that its commodity derivatives platform will help in efficient price discovery, reduction in timelines, cost-effective, user-friendly, robust risk management system and wider market penetration," the statement said.

related news

Launch will be marked by way of a bell ringing ceremony on October 1, 2018, it said.

"We believe BSE's foray into commodities derivatives from October 1, 2018, will enable many more participants to join the commodities market and enhance the linkages between underlying spot markets and commodity derivatives markets in each commodity BSE introduces in this market," said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE.

"We hope to make Indian markets through BSE as the price setters in commodities markets going forward using our superior technology and reach across nooks and corners of India,” Chauhan added.

BSE has also received Sebi's approval for launch of delivery based futures contract in gold (1 kg) and silver (30 kg) from October 1, 2018.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #BSE #Business #India

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.