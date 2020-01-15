App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to introduce future contracts on brent crude oil

In a circular, the BSE said, "Exchange shall introduce futures contracts on brent crude oil in commodity derivatives segment with effect from January 27, 2020."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BSE said it will introduce future contracts on brent crude oil from January 27.

In a circular, the BSE said, "Exchange shall introduce futures contracts on brent crude oil in commodity derivatives segment with effect from January 27, 2020."

In another circular, the BSE said it may also launch a liquidity enhancement scheme on this contract, subject to Sebi approval.

Close

In an earlier circular during the day, the BSE had said the scheme will start from February 1, subject to approval, but the circular was later revised.

related news

In the latest circular, the BSE said, "Exchange may introduce liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) in brent crude oil futures in commodity derivatives subject to regulatory approval."

Under the liquidity enhancement schemes (LES), brokers and other market intermediaries are given incentives for a specified period of time to bring in liquidity and generate investor interest in securities that have limited trading activity.

The introduction of the scheme would be subject to the approval of market regulator Sebi, it added.

Earlier in March 2018, markets regulator Sebi had said "sensitive" commodities that are prone to frequent price fluctuation as well as government interventions will not be eligible for LES.

Sebi had asked exchanges to put in place a mechanism to ensure that the LES did not create artificial volumes, did not take away liquidity form the market, is not manipulative in nature and will not lead to mis-selling of the product in the market.

A commodity derivative product is considered to be 'liquid' on the basis of average daily turnover. In the case of agriculture and agri-processed commodities, the threshold is Rs 200 crore while it is Rs 1,000 crore for non-agricultural commodities.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 08:20 am

tags #brent #BSE #Crude oil #Market news

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.