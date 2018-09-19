App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to conduct mock trading in commodity derivatives segment on Saturday

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Leading stock exchange BSE will conduct mock trading in live environment for commodity derivatives segment on Saturday as it prepares itself for the launch of trade in such products. The platform offers trading in equities, equity derivatives as well as currency derivatives.

"The exchange proposes to schedule mock trading session in live environment (for commodity derivatives segment) on Saturday, September 22, 2018," BSE said in a circular.

The exchange had held mock trading session in the segment in January this year. Larger rival NSE had conducted a similar session on September 1.

Last month, BSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Ashish Chauhan had said the exchange would launch trading in the commodity derivatives segment from October 1, and to start with, it will focus on non-agri products.

"We will start with non-agriculture commodities like metals, energy and base metals," he had said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last December announced that from October 2018, the country would have a unified exchange regime wherein stock exchanges would be allowed to offer trading in commodities derivatives.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 01:56 pm

