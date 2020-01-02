App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to conduct mock trading for various segments on January 4

Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 3:30 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE on January 2 said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on January 4. The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.

For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 3:30 pm.

"The mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities," BSE said in similarly worded separate notices.

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test the performance of their system to enable flawless trading.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Market news

