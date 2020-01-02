BSE to conduct mock trading for various segments on January 4

Leading stock exchange BSE on January 2 said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on January 4. The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.

Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 3:30 pm.

For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 3:30 pm.

"The mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarization and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities," BSE said in similarly worded separate notices.