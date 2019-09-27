BSE to conduct mock trade in various segments on September 28

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on September 28.

The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.

Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 12:45 pm.

For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 12:45 pm.