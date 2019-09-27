BSE to conduct mock trade in various segments on September 28

The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on September 28.
The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.
Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 12:45 pm.
For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 12:45 pm.Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 08:52 pm