you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to conduct mock trade in various segments on September 28

The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said it will conduct mock trading sessions for various segments on September 28.

The mock trading on Saturday is scheduled for commodity derivatives, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and equity segments.

Continuous trading in commodity derivative and currency derivative segments will begin at 10:00 am and go on till 12:45 pm.

Close

For equity and equity derivatives segment, scheduled time for continuous trading is 10:15 am to 12:45 pm.

Mock trading sessions are generally conducted by stock exchanges to test their system performance as part of their efforts to provide a robust platform to members in order to enable flawless trading.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #BSE #Market news

