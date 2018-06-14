App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE stock gains 3% after Investec retains Buy, sees 50% potential upside

The research house expects several levers to support revenue momentum and investments in last few years to contribute meaningfully in FY19/20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Investec has maintained its Buy rating on BSE Limited with a target price of Rs 1,270, implying 50 percent potential upside. The stock price gained nearly 3 percent intraday Thursday.

The research house expects several levers to support revenue momentum and investments in last few years to contribute meaningfully in FY19/20.

"We expect core EBIDTA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to grow at a CAGR Of 30-35 percent but cut core EBITDA estimates for FY19 by 4 percent to factor in higher expenses," said Investec that built in higher expenses for GIFT City & insurance venture.

At 14:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 859.00, up Rs 9.40, or 1.11 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 02:30 pm

tags #BSE Limited #Buzzing Stocks

