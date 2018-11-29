App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE SmallCap surges on positive sentiment; Hotel Leela up 20%

PG Electroplast spiked close to 17 percent in the morning trade which saw a spurt in volume by 1.54 times followed by Infibeam Avenues which jumped 9.46 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The S&P BSE SmallCap index traded in the green on November 29 morning as stocks rose up to 20 percent.

The top performer in the smallcap index was Hotel Leela which zoomed 20 percent after the company issued a clarification on news about a Thai firm's interest in the company.

The company in this regard has informed the exchange that it is evaluating various offers to achieve maximum value adding that there is no binding contract with any investor.

Also read: Thailand's Minor may invest Rs 2,500 crore to acquire majority stake in Hotel Leela Venture

PG Electroplast spiked close to 17 percent in the morning trade which saw a spurt in volume by 1.54 times followed by Infibeam Avenues which jumped 9.46 percent.

Infibeam outperformed the sector by 10.14 percent and it witnessed trend reversal as the stock gained after four days of consecutive fall. The volume rose 174.7 percent compared to 5-day average volume.

Oriental Hotels spiked 7 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by 1.6 times. The stock outperformed the sector by 4.35 percent. It has been gaining for the last three days and has gained 10.87 percent in the period.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 12:03 pm

