App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BSE Sensex loses gains as GDP growth sags

SENSEX-NIFTY-GDP-ONGC-RELIANCE:BSE Sensex loses gains as GDP growth sags

Whatsapp

By Nandita Bose


MUMBAI (Reuters) - The BSE Sensex lost most of its early gains to end 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, after data showed the economic growth slowed in the December quarter to its weakest annual pace in almost three years.


The GDP rose 6.1 percent in the period compared with a year earlier, as high interest rates and rising input costs hurt investment and manufacturing.


(Read main story: GDP grows 6.1 pct in Q3, weakest in almost 3 years, click http://in.reuters.com/article/2012/02/29/india-economy-gdp-manufacturing-growth-idINDEE81S06S20120229)


"The GDP data was disappointing but the possibility of positive newsflow from the euro zone has held markets at the current levels, else it would have fallen more," said Amabareesh Baliga, chief operating officer, Way2Wealth Securities.


The main 30-share BSE index, which rose as much as 1.5 percent earlier in the day, closed up 21.56 points at 17,752.68, with 17 of its components rising. The index gained 3.3 percent in February -- its second monthly rise .


The benchmark has risen about 15 percent in 2012, with foreign funds buying more than $7 billion of equity.


Shares in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) gained 3.5 percent, outpacing the wider market, ahead of a government share auction in the company on Thursday, which is expected to receive strong demand.


The Indian government plans to raise at least $2.5 billion by selling a 5 percent stake in the country's largest oil and gas producer.


Energy major Reliance Industries led the gains and ended 3 percent higher. Traders said the company is expected to restart a 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) within one or two days.


Banks fell on worries high inflation could make it difficult for the central bank to cut interest rates after Brent crude prices rose above $122 per barrel.


Private lenders ICICI Bank fell 0.5 percent and HDFC Bank fell 2.5 percent, while State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender, bucked the trend by rising 0.7 percent.


Bajaj Auto rose 15.1 percent and Tata Motors gained 13.7 percent in February, making them the biggest gainers this month.


The monthly losers were led by Bharti Airtel, which fell 8.4 percent, and Cipla , which lost 7.5 percent.


European shares rose on Wednesday on hopes a fresh cash injection by the European Central Bank will help further temper market tension and underpin risk appetite.


The 50-share NSE index ended 0.18 percent up at 5,385.2. In the broader market, there were about 1.4 gainers for every loser on volume of 973.6 million shares.


Elsewhere, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.44 percent.


STOCKS ON THE MOVE


* Power equipment maker BGR Energy rose 9.6 percent after its joint venture with Hitachi Power Europe GmbH emerged as the lowest bidder for a 160-billion-rupee order from NTPC Ltd. Rival Larsen & Toubro Ltd , India's biggest engineering conglomerate, fell 3 percent.


* Sanghvi Forging and Engineering rose 10.7 percent after it said it won an order worth 50 million rupees.


TOP 3 BY VOLUME


* Lanco Infra with 77.9 million shares


* GVK Power with 46.8 million shares


* IFCI with 33.5 million shares

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

First Published on Feb 29, 2012 04:46 pm

tags #Local Markets

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet

Priyanka Gandhi relies on Mahatma Gandhi's quotes for her first few Tw ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.