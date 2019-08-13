BSE Sensex likely to ease early; Sun Pharma seen up

The BSE Sensex is expected to face resistance early on Wednesday after climbing to their highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session, but the rally is unlikely to run out of steam.
The BSE Sensex is expected to face resistance early on Wednesday after climbing to their highest close in nearly seven months in the previous session, but the rally is unlikely to run out of steam.
K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital Market in New Delhi, there could be profit-taking but the underlying momentum remained strong.
"Any downside would be considered as an entry point by the people who missed out earlier," he said, adding he expected the market to bounce back by midday.
Investors are expecting the government will finalise a road map for infrastructure investments, while moderation of inflation should give the central bank more room to ease monetary policy.
The central bank reviews policy on March 15, and the government will unveil its annual budget the following day.
Tata Motors
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were both down 0.18 percent by 0232 GMT, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.
STOCKS TO WATCH
* Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries
* State-run Bank of India
* Private-sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank
* Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Indian rupee report
* Indian bond report
* Euro relief proves fleeting, China data eyed
* Oil rises to 9-mth high on Greece rescue, Iran cuts
* Markets pause as Greece reality bites, oil worries
* Wall St loses steam after Dow crosses 13,000 <.N>
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
* Foreign institutional investor flowsSubscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.