BSE Sensex 50 Derivatives posts a single-day turnover of Rs 3 lakh crore

The BSE Sensex 50 contracts have crossed the daily trading turnover of Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time, the exchange said in a media release on November 9.

"BSE has continued its record-breaking momentum in the equity derivatives segment, with the Sensex 50 contracts crossing daily trading turnover of Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time. The exchange recorded a turnover of Rs 3,13,463 crore on November 9, 2020, in the Equity Derivatives segment, on the back of a buoyant equity market globally," said the exchange.

Commenting on this milestone, Shri Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, BSE, said: "The increased liquidity and efficiency of BSE's pioneering Sensex 50 index contracts with Monday Expiry will help create an ecosystem that is more competitive, transparent, and engaging for Indian investors."

"BSE will continue to work to widen participation, thus providing the most diverse range of products and risk management tools across asset classes, while promoting capital formation."

As per the press note, the previous daily high turnover of Rs 2,43,229 crore was recorded on November 5, 2020.

BSE said it recently received an exemptive Relief Under CFTC Rule 30.10 that enables members to accept futures and options orders from customers located in the US.

"This will benefit BSE members and provide the US customers increased access to Indian futures and options markets," BSE said.

The exchange underscored that the performance of BSE Sensex 50 contracts, in particular, is noteworthy with its increasing liquidity and depth of the market.

"In a volatile period for the Indian markets, the Sensex 50 derivatives contracts offer market participants protection to mitigate their risk and meet their growing needs via offset via alternate expiry day, enhanced liquidity, and reliability of BSE's trading systems and software," said the exchange.

BSE said it offers the most cost-efficient trading platform for Index options available in Indian markets. For instance, participants can envisage savings to the tune of Rs 1.18 lakh on a round-trip transaction exposure of Rs 10 crore due to no transaction charges on the BSE platform.

"For greater exposure, the savings are higher. This provides further opportunities for investors and businesses to not only protect their positions against price fluctuations, but also save on transaction costs," said the exchange.