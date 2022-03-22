BSE seeks clarification from Paytm parent firm after shares dip to all-time low

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 22 said it has sought a clarification from One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent firm of payments solution company Paytm, over the sharp fall in its share prices.

"Exchange has sought clarification from One 97 Communications Ltd on March 22, 2022 with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded," BSE said, adding that "the reply is awaited".

Notably, BSE asking for clarification is not common. The exchange has not specified what the "significant movement" is even as the stock has come to a fourth of the IPO price.

One 97 Communications shares closed at Rs 543.90 on the BSE, down 3.8 percent on March 22 and so far corrected 74.7 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. On listing day itself, November 18, 2021, it was closed down by 27 percent.

At issue price of Rs 2,150, it had asked for a market capitalisation of Rs 1,39,432.7 crore, which plunged to Rs 35,273.23 crore now. It saw market cap erosion of Rs 1.04 lakh crore in four months.

Macquarie Capital Securities had, last week, slashed the target price of One97 Communications to Rs 450, down by 36 percent as compared to Rs 700 it had predicted in February.

The brokerage firm sharply marked down its valuation estimate for Paytm in line with the derating since in global financial technology companies.

Also Read | After Macquarie, Jama Wealth also says Paytm stock will fall below Rs 450

The shares lost a major portion of their value after Paytm Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Paytm, came under the scanner of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The banking sector regulator, on March 11, sent a letter to the lender barring it from onboarding new customers.

“RBI’s regulations on digital payments and BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), and stricter KYC and compliance norms will all be adverse developments for fintech companies in general, potentially bringing down unit economics and/or growth, in our view. We see these as additional headwinds for Paytm, which could cloud its path towards profitability,” the Macquarie report stated.

“Paytm stock is in a continuous downtrend on negative sentiments and may touch the levels of 500 - 450 in the near term. Investors must avoid this stock for time being," said Dr. Ravi Singh-vice president at ShareIndia.