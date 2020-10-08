BSE revises daily circuit limit for 712 stocks

Country's oldest stock exchange BSE has revised daily circuit limit for a total 712 stocks.

The change in price band or circuit limit is effective from October 8.

"....as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price band are revised in the various scrips. The revised price band will be effective from October 8, 2020," the exchanges said in its notice dated October 7.

Of total list of 712 stocks, the exchange has increased circuit limit to 5 percent (from 2 percent earlier) for 92 stocks, while 16 stocks witnessed the revision in price band to 20 percent from 5 percent earlier including Welspun Corp, Wockhardt, Sadbhav Engineering, Globus Spirits, Repco Home Finance, Skipper, Marksans Pharma and Morepen Laboratories. Click Here for More

The circuit limit for 357 stocks has been revised upwards to 10 percent from 5 percent including Reliance Capital, HCL Infosystems, Jain Irrigation Systems, Oil Country Tubular, SPML Infra, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Tilaknagar Industries, Sakthi Sugars, State Trading Corporation of India, GE T&D India, Aban Offshore, Ashiana Housing, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Subex, Pokarna, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Entertainment Network India and Dish TV.

The BSE has increased the price band for 231 stocks to 20 percent from 10 percent earlier which included IndiaMART InterMESH, IDBI Bank, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, MTNL, HCC, Zuari Global, Graphite India, Goa Carbon, Vakrangee, Heritage Foods, SREI Infrastructure Finance, Suven Life Sciences, BF Utilities, Shriram City Union Finance, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Indiabulls Real Estate, VA Tech Wabag, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Adani Transmission, Quess Corp and Laurus Labs.

However, the exchange reduced circuit limit to 2 percent from 5 percent for 4 stocks and from 10 percent to 5 percent for 10 stocks, while two stocks saw the revised circuit limit at 10 percent from 20 percent earlier.

"Scrips in trade for trade segments will continue to attract a price band of 5 percent or lower, as applicable," the BSE said.

Exchanges use a circuit filter to prevent a sharp fall or rise in the price of a stock or an index as a whole. Based on the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines, Indian stock exchanges started implementing index-based circuit breakers from July 2, 2001.

The exchanges compute the index circuit breaker limits daily, based on the previous day's closing of the index.