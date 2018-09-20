BSE revises circuit limit of J L Morison, 5 others

In a notice dated September 19, the BSE said the price band has been revised from their existing levels in six scrips with effect from September 21.
Leading exchange BSE has revised the circuit limit for the shares of FMCG firm J L Morison (India) and five other companies to curb excessive volatility in their prices. The new limits, effective Friday, will ensure stock prices do not fluctuate beyond a prescribed level during a session.
In a notice dated September 19, the BSE said the price band has been revised from their existing levels in six scrips with effect from September 21.
According to the notice, a circuit limit of 10 per cent has been set for J L Morison (India), Rolta India, Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills and Meenakshi Enterprises.
Besides, a price band of 5 per cent has been set for Rajoo Engineers and Eco Recycling.
Among the six firms, J L Morison (India) has the highest market capitalisation at Rs 349.94 crore and Meenakshi Enterprises lowest at Rs 12.81 crore.Besides, Rolta India has a valuation of Rs 335.93 crore, Rajoo Engineers Rs 258.74 crore, Eco Recycling Rs 72.19 crore and Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Rs 50.63 crore.