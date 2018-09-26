BSE revamps its website; here's how to navigate the latest version

Bombay Stock Exchange has revamped its website making it sleeker and adaptive to different screen sizes. The home page has a modern look with bigger graphs and an additional tab for trending stocks.

The change is largely in the look and experience of the website. It still carries the same amount of information which was available on the old website.

In case a user is not comfortable with the new website, he or she can shift to the old website by clicking on the link on top of the new website (as shown in the image below).

The revamped home page of the BSE website. Image: BSE

Where to find data on international investors?

The new website has retained most of the tabs on the top ribbon, viz., Markets, Corporates, Members, Training & Certification, Public Issues, etc., however, it no longer carries International Investors and Product & Services tab.

The International Investors tab has been clubbed with Investors tab and can be accessed by clicking the same from the top ribbon (as shown in the image below).

Navigating to data on international investors. Image: BSE

How to find contents under Products and Services tab?

The contents available earlier under the Products & Services tab can be found in other tabs. For example, Market Data has been migrated to Markets tab on the new website.

Contents part of Technology Services can be found under Members tab as shown in the screengrab below.

Separate landing page for each tab

The individual pages also bear new look, each designed to adapt to different devices and screen sizes.

One important difference between the old and the new website is, when you click on the tabs from the top ribbon on the home page, it no longer pops up a bucket of options for different pages. Instead, it leads to a different page where you can access contents related to that particular tab.

The revamped Markets page of the BSE website. Image: BSE

In essence, this means each tab available on top ribbon has its own landing page now.

Navigating from one tab to other

Navigating from one tab to the other is slightly different on the new website. In order to move from, say, Markets page to Corporates page, you need to click on Menu (the leftmost option on the ribbon) and a navigation panel will pop up. Now just click on the Corporates tab from that panel (See image above).

The project was in pipeline for some time now.