BSE resolved 412 investor complaints against companies in September 2021

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), India's leading bourse, on October 4 said it had resolved a total of 412 complaints filed by investors against companies during September 2021.

These complaints pertained to 398 active companies and 14 firms which have been suspended, it said.

Of the total complaints that have been resolved in the past month, 205 pertained to listed companies, the stock exchange noted in a press release.

Meanwhile, the BSE received 363 fresh complaints against 218 companies during the past month.

The grievances received by the exchange include those related to non-receipt of corporate benefits or entitlements, non-receipt of interest for delay in non-receipt of debt securities and non-receipt of equity shares and other benefits such as refund, redemption and fractional entitlement.

The suspended companies against whom complaints are pending are as follows: Inceptum Enterprises Limited, J.K. Pharmachem Ltd, Classic Global Finance Capital Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Flyash Co. Ltd, Teem Laboratories Ltd, Gujarat Perstorp Electronics Ltd, Blazon Marbles Limited, Gujarat Meditech Ltd, Negotium International Trade Limited and Saptak Chem And Business Limited.