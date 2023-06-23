BSE releases procedure for registration of ASPs for trading members

It is also the ASP’s responsibility to ensure that their registered software is not not be used for any purpose that is contrary to the rules and byelaws of Sebi.

The BSE has issued the procedure for registration of application service providers, in a June 23 circular.

This is for software vendors who want to provide ASP-based software services to trading members who transact with the exchange.

Charges to registered ASP will include a one-time fee of Rs 5 lakh plus taxes, and a recurring fee of Rs 1.25 lakh plus taxes.

The latter charge will be applicable once the registration is approved. The annual fee shall be payable by April 30 of each year. An interest of 18 percent will be levied on delayed payment, according to the circular.

The service provider has to apply for registration in the prescribed format.

To test the software, the ASP should send in a request to the exchange to avail the connectivity to the exchange test/ simulation environment.

After the testing is done on the exchange-mandated test/simulation environment, the ASP should give a comprehensive demonstration of their software to the exchange.

“If the software is found to be satisfactory and meeting SEBI / Exchange prescribed minimum requirements, the ASP shall be provided approval for that software,” the circular said.

The exchange added that the approval does not warrant that the registered software shall be free of any error, omission, defect, bugs, shortcoming or limitation of any nature whatsoever.

“The ASP is solely responsible for ensuring that their registered software does not result in any market abruptions, aberrations or disturbs/affects the integrity of the market / sanctity of price discovery mechanism,” said the circular.

“The ASP shall be solely liable for all/any dysfunctional, erroneous or disorderly functioning through their registered software and for the consequences arising out of such functioning. The Exchange shall not be responsible for any consequences arising out of such functioning of their registered software,” it added.

It is also the ASP’s responsibility to ensure that their registered software is not be used for any purpose that is contrary to the applicable notices /circulars, byelaws, rules and regulations of the exchange and/or the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).