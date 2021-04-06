BSE raises over Rs 18 lakh crore for India’s corporate sector in FY21

Leading exchange BSE raised Rs 18,56,366 crores ($252.95 billion) worth of funds for the Indian corporate sector through the listing of equities, bonds, REITs, InvITs and commercial papers in FY21, the exchange said in a note on April 6.

Despite the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, the fundraising by BSE was 53 percent higher than the funds raised in FY21.

"Rs 18,56,366 crore worth of funds have been mobilized through the listing of equity, bonds, REITs, InvITs and commercial papers in FY21 by BSE for Indian corporate sector despite the global pandemic wave as compared to Rs 12,14,680 crores in FY20," BSE said.

The exchange pointed out that a sharp increase was observed in funds raised through BSE debt platforms for the last financial year with is Rs 5,55,000 crore of bonds, Rs 2,18,000 crore of equities (IPO, OFS, rights, etc.), Rs 25,225 crore of InvITs, Rs 4.245 crore of REITs and Rs 10,52,000 crore of commercial papers.

BSE Bond platform continued to be the preferred choice by India Inc. to raise debt capital through private placements, structured instruments, or be it public issues and also by municipal corporations for raising municipal bonds, BSE highlighted.