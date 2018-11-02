App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 05:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE Q2 profit slumps 31% to Rs 46 cr

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Leading stock exchange BSE on November 2 reported 31.4 percent slump in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.85 crore for the September quarter of 2018-19.

The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the NSE.

The firm's total income declined to Rs 164.05 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 169.17 crore in the year-ago period.

On standalone basis, BSE reported 15.6 percent drop in net profit at Rs 53.03 crore, while total income slipped 1.2 percent to Rs 152.47 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.

related news

BSE forayed into the commodity derivatives segment on October 1, with the launch of gold and silver futures contracts.

In addition, the exchange along with PTC India and ICICI Bank filed a petition with Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) in September for grant of licence for setting up a new power exchange.

"BSE has become the first universal exchange in India with the launch of commodity derivatives which has reinforced itself as the most agile and foremost exchange in the country and is focussed on identifying and creating new business opportunities that would create value for its stakeholders and the nation," its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

"BSE looks forward to continue building strong businesses of various financial products for investment, trading, aggregation and distribution, thus promoting growth of the economy," he added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #BSE #Nifty #Results #Sensex

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.