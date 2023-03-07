 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BSE, NSE to remain closed on account of Holi today

Rakesh Patil
Mar 07, 2023 / 06:27 AM IST

On March 6, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 415.49 points or 0.69 percent to 60,224.46, while the Nifty settled 117.20 points or 0.67 percent higher at 17,711.50.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain shut on March 7 on account of Holi.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries and IndusInd Bank.