BSE, NSE shut today on account of Mahavir Jayanti

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trade on April 17, 2019 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. All wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets, too, will not trade.

On Tuesday, Nifty50 and BSE Sensex touched their record highs of 11,810.95 and 39,364.34, respectively.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was up 369.80 points at 39275.64, while Nifty was up 96.80 points at 11787.20. About 1,258 shares have advanced, 1,276 shares declined, and 159 shares are unchanged.

On April 15, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Wipro, Cipla, Tata Motors and Infosys lost the most.