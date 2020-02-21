App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2020 07:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today on account of Mahashivratri

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap has outperformed the benchmark indices with a gain of 0.40 percent and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Rakesh Patil

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on February 21 on account of Mahashivratri.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On February 20, the Sensex ended 152.88 points lower points at 41,170.12, while the Nifty fell 45 points at 12,080.90.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank Index outperformed the other indices, with a gain of 1 percent led by J&K Bank, Bank of Baroda and SBI.

Cipla, Asian Paints, HUL, TCS and Tech Mahindra were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment, Tata Steel, SBI and Power Grid Corp.

"In the absence of any major event or data on the local front, global markets are currently dictating our market trend. It’s largely the lingering fear of coronavirus impact on the global economy that is haunting markets across the globe," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"The recent move in the benchmark index shows indecision among the participants and it will only subside with clarity over coronavirus. Meanwhile, volatile swings would continue across the board thus we advise focusing more on stock selection and risk management," he added.

First Published on Feb 21, 2020 07:20 am

tags #Local Markets #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

