App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today on account of Independence Day

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, too are closed for trade. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The National Stock Exchange and the BSE are closed for trading on Thursday, August 15, 2019 on account of Independence Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, too are closed for trade. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The benchmark indices, on August 14, ended higher with the Nifty ending above the psychological 11,000 mark helped by the metal, infrastructure and banking stocks. The Sensex and Nifty ended at 37,311.53 and 11,029.40 levels, up 353.37 and 103.50 points, respectively.

Close

On the sectoral front, buying seen in the metal (up 2.3 percent), infra (up 1.6 percent) followed by banks, FMCG, energy and IT. Pharma stocks remained under pressure in trade.

related news

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap index was up 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment were among the major gainers on the Nifty. Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Coal India were the major losers.

Market participants will take cues from movement in crude oil prices and dollar-rupee. Besides, positive progress on US-China trade talks would boost investor sentiment.

Religare Broking maintains its cautious stance on the market. Its Vice-President Research Ajit Mishra expects the market to remain volatile in the near term.

Given the uncertainty, he advises investors and traders to maintain a stock-specific approach and avoid risky trades.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.