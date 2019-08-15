BSE, NSE shut today on account of Independence Day

The National Stock Exchange and the BSE are closed for trading on Thursday, August 15, 2019 on account of Independence Day.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, too are closed for trade. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The benchmark indices, on August 14, ended higher with the Nifty ending above the psychological 11,000 mark helped by the metal, infrastructure and banking stocks. The Sensex and Nifty ended at 37,311.53 and 11,029.40 levels, up 353.37 and 103.50 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, buying seen in the metal (up 2.3 percent), infra (up 1.6 percent) followed by banks, FMCG, energy and IT. Pharma stocks remained under pressure in trade.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap index was up 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Vedanta, Tata Steel and Zee Entertainment were among the major gainers on the Nifty. Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Housing, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Coal India were the major losers.

Market participants will take cues from movement in crude oil prices and dollar-rupee. Besides, positive progress on US-China trade talks would boost investor sentiment.

Religare Broking maintains its cautious stance on the market. Its Vice-President Research Ajit Mishra expects the market to remain volatile in the near term.