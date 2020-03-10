BSE, NSE shut today on account of Holi

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on March 10 on account of Holi.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On March 9, the Sensex ended 1,941.67 points or 5.17% lower at 35634.95, while Nifty fell 538 points or 4.90% to close at 10451.50.

Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank have posted the biggest one-day falls ever in the absolute terms.

On the sectoral front, Nifty indices ended in the red, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped over 4 percent each.

ONGC, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment and IndusInd Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel and Eicher Motors.

All the 30 shares of the BSE Sensex ended in the red.

"We expect Indian markets to remain under pressure in the near-term since the sentiments are weak on the worries of a slowdown across the globe. Investors would continue to monitor crude oil prices, currency movement and the updates on the spread of Coronavirus cases as these factors are keeping the markets on edge," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"On the domestic front, inflation data such as IIP and CPI scheduled this week would be on investor’s radar," he added.

Oil prices lost as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia signalled it would hike output to win market share when the coronavirus has already left the market oversupplied.