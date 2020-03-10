App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut today on account of Holi

On March 9, the Sensex ended 1,941.67 points or 5.17% lower at 35634.95, while Nifty fell 538 points or 4.90% to close at 10451.50.

Rakesh Patil

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain closed on March 10 on account of Holi.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On March 9, the Sensex ended 1,941.67 points or 5.17% lower at 35634.95, while Nifty fell 538 points or 4.90% to close at 10451.50.

Close

Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank have posted the biggest one-day falls ever in the absolute terms.

related news

On the sectoral front, Nifty indices ended in the red, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped over 4 percent each.

ONGC, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment and IndusInd Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers included Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel and Eicher Motors.

All the 30 shares of the BSE Sensex ended in the red.

"We expect Indian markets to remain under pressure in the near-term since the sentiments are weak on the worries of a slowdown across the globe. Investors would continue to monitor crude oil prices, currency movement and the updates on the spread of Coronavirus cases as these factors are keeping the markets on edge," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"On the domestic front, inflation data such as IIP and CPI scheduled this week would be on investor’s radar," he added.

Oil prices lost as much as a third of their value on Monday in their biggest daily rout since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia signalled it would hike output to win market share when the coronavirus has already left the market oversupplied.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 08:27 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.