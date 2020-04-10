BSE, NSE shut today on account of Good Friday

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on April 10 on account of Good Friday.

Wholesale commodity market, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On April 9, the Sensex ended 1,265.66 points or 4.23% higher at 31,159.62, while Nifty rose 363.15 points or 4.15% at 9,111.90.

M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Cipla, Tata Motors and Titan Company were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Lab, IndusInd Bank and UPL.

On the sectoral front, Auto Index surged over 10 percent followed by bank, metal, pharma, infra, and energy. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 3 percent each.

"Indian markets in sync with Global markets were up again on expectations of infections peaking out and for more stimulus measures to be announced. This uptrend seems to be a short term bear market rally and may not be sustainable," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"In India, there is speculation that the package may help worst affected sectors and MSMEs may get some relief in the package to be announced," he added.

Indian Rupee ended marginally higher at 76.28 per dollar on April 9 after touching a fresh record low of 76.55 per dollar.