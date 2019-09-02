BSE, NSE shut today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain closed for trading on September 2, 2019 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, too will remain closed for trade. There will be no trading activity in forex and commodity futures markets as well.

The benchmark indices, on August 31, ended the volatile session of the first day of the September F&O series on the higher note with Nifty finished above 11,000 mark.

The Sensex was up 263.86 points at 37,332.79, while Nifty was up 85.60 points at 11,033.90.

On the sectoral front, buying saw in the pharma index (up 2 percent), FMCG (up 1.7 percent) and metal (up 1.5 percent) PSU Bank (up 1 percent) followed by auto and IT indices. On the other hand, energy and infrastructure indices remained under pressure in trade.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap index was up 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Power Grid, Eicher Motors and ONGC were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Tata Steel.