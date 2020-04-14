BSE, NSE shut today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on April 14 on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Wholesale commodity market, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut and there will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets as well.

On April 13, the Sensex ended 469.60 points lower at 30,690.02, while Nifty was down 118.05 points or 1.30% at 8993.85.

Bajaj Finance, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Titan Company were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were L&T, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, the realty index fell 5 percent followed by auto, bank, energy, IT and FMCG. However, buying seen in the metal, pharma and infra sectors. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended lower.

"After a decent recovery in the past few sessions, the Indian markets were back in the red, led by weak global cues and extension of lockdown till April 30th announced by several states. The market has seen a decent run-up recently led by rising hopes of the stimulus package from the government amid positive global cues," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Besides, we shall be seeing the participants reacting to the CPI number in early trade on Wednesday i.e. April 15. Needless to say, volatility will remain high in the coming sessions too and traders have no option but to align their positions accordingly," he added.

Indian Rupee ended flat at 76.27 per dollar on April 13 against its April 9 closing of 76.28.