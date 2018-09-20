BSE, NSE shut on September 20 on account of Muharram

Leading stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut on September 20, 2018 on account of Muharram.

There will be no trading in the equity market. Along with it, all wholesale commodity markets, including those of metals and bullion, are closed.

Forex and commodity futures markets will also not conduct any kind of trading.

The week so far has been a rather disappointing one for the bulls. Equities have shed a huge chunk of their gains from last week. The Street had bet big on possible government measures to shore up the rupee and act on rising fuel prices.

However, analysts found steps by the government to be rather inadequate and have corrected since. Weakness in rupee due to crude surge and escalating trade war issues between US and China have spooked investors.

At the close of market hours on September 19, 2018, the Sensex closed lower by 169.45 points or 0.45% at 37121.22, while the Nifty was down 44.50 points or 0.39% at 11234.40. The market breadth is negative as 978 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,667 shares, while 186 shares were unchanged.

"Volatility is likely to remain high in near term, with lack of any fresh triggers on the domestic front. Further, the on-going trade war escalation between US-China, increasing crude oil price and depreciating rupee (vs dollar) have dampened investor sentiments. Hence, we continue to maintain a cautious stance on the Indian markets and advise traders to hedge their risky leveraged position while investors to buy fundamentally sound stocks on dips," Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, said in a statement.