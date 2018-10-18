App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2018 08:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BSE, NSE shut on account of Dussehra

The forex and commodity futures markets too will not conduct any kind of trading

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trade on October 18 on account of Dussehra. All wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are also closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets, too, will not conduct any kind of trading.

The stock market snapped its three-day winning streak on Wednesday (October 17, 2018), weighed by a sell-off in financials, particularly in NBFC and housing finance companies.

The Nifty, which rose above 10,700 in the opening tick, ended the day just above 10,450.

As a result, sectoral indices such as PSU banks as well as Bank Nifty ended 1.5-3 percent lower. A sell-off in the midcaps segment also added to the weak sentiment.

Automobiles, metals, pharmaceuticals and energy sectors were the other big losers.

At the close of market hours, the Sensex was down 382.90 points, or 1.09%, at 34779.58, while the Nifty ended lower by 131.80 points, or 1.25%, at 10,453.00.

The market breadth was negative as 705 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,884 shares, while 942 shares were unchanged.
