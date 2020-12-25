BSE, NSE shut today on account of Christmas holiday

All segments of trading will be close on the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange on December 25 on account of the Christmas holiday.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut, while the trading activity will not be seen in the forex and commodity futures markets too.

Global markets including Asia, Europe and Wall Street will also be closed on Friday due to the Christmas celebration.

Coming to India, the benchmark indices continued to rally one percent for third consecutive session on December 24 especially after the market mayhem on Monday amid a new strain of coronavirus found in the UK.

The BSE Sensex climbed 529.36 points or 1.14 percent to 46,973.54, while the Nifty50 jumped 148.20 points or 1.09 percent to 13,749.30 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts. Both indices closed flat for the truncated week.

The positive global sentiment amid Brexit deal and the government's readiness to vaccinate frontline health workers in the first phase after finalisation of vaccine aided investors' mood.

"The overall sentiment reflected what is happening in the Eastern markets and early Europe. Markets may be looking for positive cues from global markets in the coming days, as they re-open after a fairly long weekend after Christmas," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

Technically, for the next few days, "traders need to be extra cautious, as the market has entered the zone of volatility. The Nifty50 would keep the market swinging between the broader range of 13,900 and 13,400 levels. The break of the trading range would stabilize the market and would start trending in that direction," Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities said.

Banking & financials and pharma stocks led the rally, while IT stocks witnessed selling pressure.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks, as the Nifty Midcap index was up 0.18 percent and Smallcap gained 0.90 percent.

Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were top gainers with 2-3 percent rally, whereas Infosys, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs and HCL Technologies were top losers.

The flow from the foreign institutions has slowed during the week as they net bought equities to the tune of Rs 2,591 crore till Thursday, as compared to Rs 11,806 crore of investments in the previous week.

"This could be due to shorter week and ahead of the eve of Christmas. In the coming week, traders are strictly advised to be stock specific," said Shrikant Chouhan.

On the rupee front, the currency strengthened by 21 paise to 73.55 against the US dollar on Thursday, following positive equity market conditions and sustained foreign inflow.