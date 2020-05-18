App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE, NSE cut annual listing fee for SMEs by 25%

The revised listing fee structure will be applicable for the existing companies as well as for the firms waiting to be listed on the exchange, BSE said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday decided to reduce the listing fee for their SME platforms by 25 percent amid challenges faced by small and medium enterprises due to coronavirus pandemic.

The fee rebate has been declared following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's several announcements to rescue the ailing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

The revised listing fee structure will be applicable for the existing companies as well as for the firms waiting to be listed on the exchange, BSE said in a statement.

Close

Currently, India is going through an unprecedented crisis caused by pandemic COVID-19. In these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support SMEs which form the backbone of our economy.

related news

We hope that these measures along with the bold steps taken by the government will help in reviving SMEs and also encourage thousands of SMEs to go for listing,? said Ajay Thakur, Head - BSE SME and Startups.

SMEs have been hit hard due to economic activities coming to a grinding halt in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. Some of the SMEs are under enormous financial stress to meet their obligations.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said it is committed to supporting the government in the nation's battle against the pandemic and in providing assistance to alleviate the difficulties faced by the ecosystem especially SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

In view of the challenging times faced by SMEs, NSE has decided to provide 25 percent rebate on the annual listing fees to the SME companies currently listed on the EMERGE platform of the exchange, the exchange said.

BSE said it has decided to bring down its annual listing fee for its SME platform by 25 percent as part of efforts to support SMEs.

BSE and NSE had launched their respective SME platforms in 2012 and since then have been facilitating SMEs for raising funds, listing and trading on the exchanges.

Overall, 322 companies are listed on BSE's SME platform and they have raised Rs 3,279 crore. Of these firms, 79 have migrated to the main board. In addition, as many as five firms are listed on the exchange's startup platform.

On the other hand, 209 firms are listed on NSE's EMERGE platform till date and these companies have garnered more than Rs 3,200 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:08 pm

tags #Market news

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

Coronavirus lockdown | Madhya Pradesh Class 10 board exams cancelled; Class 12 exams postponed

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

Lockdown impact: WeWork India to lay off around 100 employees

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.