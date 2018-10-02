BSE, NSE, currency & commodity markets shut today on account of Gandhi Jayanti

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are closed for trade today on October 2 on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Besides these, all wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, are closed.

The forex and commodity futures markets too will not conduct any kind of trading.

The stock market had a good start to October, with the Sensex closing around 300 points higher and the Nifty ending above the 11,000-mark. The upmove comes after days of negative movement in frontline and broader indices.

Factors such as a cool off in oil prices after touching $83 per barrel, along with concrete steps in the IL&FS issue boosted market sentiment.

The government on September 28 had approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to seek a fresh management and a board at IL&FS citing mismanagement and mis-governance. It also proposed Uday Kotak’s name as director of the new Board.

On October 1, the Sensex ended up 299 points, or 0.8 percent, at 36,526.1 and the Nifty rose 77.8 points, or 0.7 percent, to 11,008.3. The market breadth was negative with 1,059 shares advancing against a decline of 1,610 shares, while 359 shares remained unchanged.