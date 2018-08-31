App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE looks to prevent trade reversals in all equity derivative contracts from Monday

The mechanism, Reversal Trade Prevention Check (RTPC), is aimed at preventing potential cases of trade reversal taking place on the exchange's trading platform which may have been undertaken for the purposes of tax evasion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To ensure safety of the securities markets, top stock exchange BSE has decided to introduce the mechanism to automatically cancel reversal trades executed on all contracts in equity derivatives segment from Monday.

The mechanism, Reversal Trade Prevention Check (RTPC), is aimed at preventing potential cases of trade reversal taking place on the exchange's trading platform which may have been undertaken for the purposes of tax evasion.

It will act as a preventive measure wherein the second leg of a potential reversal trade will be automatically cancelled by trading system at the time of order matching in an online real-time manner.

In a circular BSE said, "With effect from September 3, 2018, the RTPC shall be made applicable on all contracts available for trading in the equity derivatives segment except for futures contracts on stocks and S&P BSE Sensex for all market participants".

related news

Earlier in March 2016, the exchange had introduced RTPC on select set of contracts in equity derivatives segment. The facility was applicable on all contracts available for trading in the equity derivatives segment except for stock futures, futures contracts as well as current and near-month options contracts on S&P BSE Sensex.

Reversal of trade implies that for a buy transaction initially entered into by a broker for a particular client for a specific quantity, there is a corresponding sale transaction which takes place during the day for the same quantity between the same set of broker/clients and vice-versa.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 02:33 pm

tags #BSE #Business #India #Market news

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.