MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

BSE-listed companies' market-cap zooms to record Rs 193.18 lakh crore

The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped nearly 81 points to close at 48,093.32 on Thursday despite opening with gains.

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies zoomed to a fresh lifetime high of over Rs 193.18 lakh crore on Thursday. At close of trade, the total market valuation of all listed firms on the BSE stood at Rs 1,93,18,126.74 crore ($2.6 trillion).

The BSE benchmark Sensex slipped nearly 81 points to close at 48,093.32 on Thursday despite opening with gains. "Taking cue from a positive opening in the Asian market, today the domestic market too opened higher. However, the optimism was short lived, and profit-booking led to the benchmark index ending flat for the day," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

Equity indices declined for the second straight session. Reliance Industries Limited remained the country's most valuable firm with a market valuation of Rs 12,11,467.12 crore, followed by TCS at Rs 11,37,985.71 crore.

The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent in 2020, which saw both ruthless selling and massive buying amid the COVID-19 crisis. Equity investors grew richer by Rs 32.49 lakh crore last year.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd, which own Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #BSE Sensex #Business #Market news
first published: Jan 7, 2021 06:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.