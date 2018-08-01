BSE launches 'chatbot' for faster access to stock market info

Leading stock exchange BSE today announced the launch of 'Ask Motabhai', an artificial intelligence (AI)-based 'chatbot', to provide on-demand data and information from its website. The chatbot has been built in partnership with Microsoft and Shephertz, the BSE said in a statement.

The move is aimed at making it convenient and faster for investors, especially small and retail, to get stock and market information.

In addition to stock prices and corporate news, the system is programmed to address market related queries on mutual funds, derivatives and initial public offerings (IPOs).

The exchange has "introduced an AI-based chatbot Ask Motabhai which can have a text-based conversation with the user and mine the BSE website to give customised information".

"BSE has always been at the forefront in adoption of technology based advancements, and launch of the chatbot marks yet another significant initiative in BSE's endeavour to add to seamless customer experience. With the chatbot in place we would be able to serve our audience better and help them with quick information without having to go through any other channel," its MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

BSE makes available on its website the information on stock prices, corporate results and announcements, in real-time, of over 5,000 companies that are listed on it.

"We are delighted to be partnering with the BSE in its vision to emerge as a premier stock exchange with best global practices in technology, product innovation and customer service," said Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager – Partner Ecosystem, at Microsoft India.

Siddhartha Chandurkar, chief executive at ShepHertz, said that the chatbot will enable the BSE customers to have a seamless experience in finding information and resolving queries directly from the homepage.